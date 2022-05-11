Kung Fu season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Can Nicky recover?

Want to get a better sense of what is coming on Kung Fu season 2 episode 10? We’re gearing up here for a story titled “Destruction,” and absolutely it’s going to be chaotic. How can it not be based on that alone?

From the get-go, it feels clear that there’s a lot of drama that you can expect here around just about any corner. We’re talking here about a story where Nicky’s secret could come back to haunt her in a particular memorable way. She has to prepare to contend with that, just as she also has to prepare for some developments in her personal life. Yes, Olivia Liang’s character is an action hero, but she’s also a person and she’ll have to continue to balance these two things out in some particular shape or form.

Curious to get a few more details on what is to come? Then we suggest that you check out the full Kung Fu season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES – Nicky (Olivia Liang) is left reeling after a secret she’s kept hidden from her family leads to some tragic consequences. Meanwhile, Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao) teams up with an unexpected ally, and Nicky and Henry (Eddie Liu) find themselves at a crossroads in their relationship. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star. Jeff Chan directed the episode written by Melissa Rundle (#210). Original airdate 5/18/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

For those wondering, there are thirteen episodes in this season, and that small of an episode order is rather useful when it comes to creating a sense of urgency. It will make it so that the remainder of this season is pretty fast-paced, and we’ll just have to see where things end up being tied together.

