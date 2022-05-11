Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 schedule: What lies ahead on Disney+?

There’s some exciting stuff coming to TV later this month, but Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ may be near the top of the list. It’s been a hugely-anticipated project, and for good reason. It marks the return of Ewan McGregor to this role, and the bulk of other Star Wars themed projects at the streaming service have been incredible. We’d personally put The Mandalorian over The Book of Boba Fett, but in general they’ve expanded the universe in some pretty great ways.

Odds are, you may have heard that the series is premiering on Friday, May 27 — just two weeks from Friday. So what is there to know about that? Well, a couple of different things.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any coverage of Obi-Wan Kenobi now? Then go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming and in general, we don’t want you to miss out on any of them.

Take, for starters, that the show will be starting off with two episodes airing the same day. From there, it’s going to be moving to a different day of the week in Wednesday. There are episodes there slated to air on June 1, June 8, June 15, and June 22. There are six episodes across this story as a whole, and we’ll have to wait and see if this translates into anything more beyond that.

Is the episode order too small? If you have questions and/or concerns about that, we absolutely understand. We’re saying this, after all, as someone who felt like Moon Knight could have used another episode or two to further flesh things out. At least here, we know Obi-Wan’s universe already and have seen some of his story play out across different generations of the franchise. The test of the series will be coming up with some new ways to surprise us.

What do you most want to see from Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 when it airs on Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — that’s the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







