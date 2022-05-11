Is Kara Killmer leaving Chicago Fire? Where is Sylvie Brett at, season 10?

Is Kara Killmer leaving Chicago Fire at some point this season? Should you be worried about Sylvie Brett’s future?

Entering tonight’s installment, we do understand if you’re got some concerns about all of this. It’s been a while since we’ve seen the character surface in this world and we know just how beloved she is. After all, we’ve seen so many paramedics come in and out and she’s been one of the few constants!

Let’s start this piece by reminding you where the character is at: Seeing Casey. She’s been out there for a good while now, and of course we wonder how much of the character right now is trying to contemplate her future. She’s in a tough spot given that she loves Chicago, and she also loves her boyfriend. She’s also left the Windy City to be closer to a guy before, and may not want to be repeating herself in that aspect. There’s a lot of stuff to piece together here.

For now, we can at least say that there’s yet to be any official word that Killmer is leaving the show. While we can’t say if she will return tonight or in next week’s penultimate episode, all signs point to her being back in Chicago for the season 10 finale. We know that Casey will be coming back for Severide and Stella’s wedding, and we tend to think that she is going to be there to take part in the festivities as well. This is going to be a really romantic episode (hopefully), and having so many characters back into the fold should help from a nostalgia point of view.

We know that Chicago Fire, which like the rest of the franchise, has already been renewed for another season — with that in mind, that’s at least something you don’t have to worry about.

Are you worried that Kara Killmer could be leaving Chicago Fire at some point during or after season 10?

