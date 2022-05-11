Chicago Fire season 10 episode 21 spoilers: ‘Last Chance’

As you prepare yourselves for Chicago Fire season 10 episode 21, get set for a little bit of everything genre-wise. “Last Chance” is the final episode before we get to the epic finale, and that’s one that could feature the return of Casey plus also the wedding of Stella and Severide. Or, at least we’re hoping the latter goes off without a hitch.

So what will make this penultimate story stand out? There is some conflict, and of course there’s some fire — but we’re also going to see a murder mystery! Are a couple of familiar faces here about to take a page from Intelligence? We wonder.

To get a few more details right now, we suggest that you check out the full Chicago Fire season 10 episode 21 synopsis below:

05/18/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Mouch and Ritter work together to solve a murder mystery. Severide and Cruz tackle a food truck fire. Gallo goes to see Hawkins about Violet. TV-14

Much of this episode just sounds fun, or at least as much as a show like Chicago Fire will ever be such a thing. It’s still serious here and there, but it’s never been afraid to let its hair down and show some people in the firehouse poking fun at each other. It’s our personal hope right now that this episode just does a good job of letting us know where some of these characters are at emotionally; after all, that will better help us prepare for the finale and get a better sense of where everyone stands.

Since we know that there’s a Chicago Fire season 11 coming already to NBC, it’s nice to be able to dive into the remaining episodes not worrying about that.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 10 episode 21?

How do you think the story that you see here will carry over to the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







