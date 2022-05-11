The Boys season 3: New photo highlights Butcher, The Boys themselves

We’re less than a month away now from the June 3 launch of The Boys season 3, and we can’t begin to express our excitement for it. This show is action-packed, funny, and above all absurd. It also dives into some surprisingly-serious and topical things.

So what sort of material can we expect to be addressed this go-around? Think in terms of hero worship, celebrity culture, present-day politics, and whether fighting fire with fire is the smartest thing to do in the world.

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see a new tease courtesy of Amazon of The Boys themselves in Butcher, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie, and Kimiko. For Butcher in particular, we know that he has defined much of his life on the basis of revenge. He wants to make Homelander suffer, and early teases suggest that he could get powers in order to make that happen.

Is this really the right thing for him? Absolutely power could corrupt absolutely, and we imagine that The Boys are going to be facing perhaps more internal conflict this season than they have in a good while. Go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

Where is Hughie?

We’re sure some out there are well-aware of him being MIA in this photo. Just remember that his arc moving forward is likely to be a little bit more complicated, given the fact that he is now working under Victoria Neuman. He’s moving into this position with a particular agenda and way of thinking in mind … so how is he going to react when he realizes that she’s not all she is cracked up to be? Probably not great.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 3?

Supe-busters, hitting your VCRs June 3rd. pic.twitter.com/7kdrDbznmk — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 10, 2022

