When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 12 spoilers: First finale details!

There is a lot to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 12 later this month, and there’s a lot to be nervous about. This is the big finale! The title for this hour is “Rock, A Bye, Baby,” and we tend to think that the crux for this story is about something more than a lullaby.

In particular, we tend to believe that this is going to be a story by and large about watching characters contend with recent developments, both good and bad. Elizabeth could be having some concerns about her future with Lucas and at this point, we tend to think that everything surrounding the mine has taken a real toll on the two of them. Beyond just that, it’s also possible that Bill and Gowen will have to contend with something big surrounding said mine. This place has been a real thorn in the side of Hope Valley for weeks now and at this point, it’s clear that it won’t be going away until the end of this season.

If you look below, you can see the full When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 12 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Elizabeth worries about her relationship with Lucas, while Bill (Wagner) helps Gowen (Cummins) through the fallout of the mine explosion. Rosemary (Hutton) and Lee (Smith) receive some news.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger at the end of the finale?

Nothing is confirmed, but we wouldn’t rule it out! While this show has not been formally renewed for another season as of yet, we tend to think that the writers probably went into the finale thinking there was a reasonably good chance that the show would be coming back.

