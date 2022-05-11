Roswell, New Mexico season 4 spoilers: The CW releases new art, details

We know that the Roswell, New Mexico season 4 premiere is coming to The CW on Monday, June 6. Do you want to learn a little more?

This week, the fine folks at the network were happy to share the key art above and a little more insight on what lies ahead — it’s a pretty lengthy synopsis, but it’s appreciated one since we’ve got more insight now on Liz and Max’s future. Plus, there’s an opportunity to see more of Shiri Appleby after the original Roswell star made an appearance at the end of season 3:

With Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) and Max Evans (Nathan Dean) finally able to best Max’s clone, Mr. Jones, at the end of Season 3, it seems a bit of happiness is finally ahead for them. Little do they know, a new threat is emerging down in Careyes, Mexico when a naked alien is brought to an American scientist (Shiri Appleby) in a nearby cantina. As this mysterious new alien is set on a collision course with our heroes, we’ll discover that Mr. Jones might be gone, but his vile plan for two worlds might just live on.

Meanwhile, our couples contemplate new crossroads and definitions of their relationships. A new mystery that mimics the crash of ’47 in Roswell forces Alex Manes (Tyler Blackburn) and Michael Guerin (Michael Vlamis) to balance personal goals and undercover work; Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) potential cure for her regenerative disease comes with a shocking twist; and Dallas (Quentin Pilar), Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Kyle (Michael Trevino) contemplate new layers of how their families might all be connected.

All these new revelations unfold as our sleepy town of Roswell, New Mexico gets woken up by a daring daylight bank robbery where mysteriously not a single dollar is touched. But what was taken just might shed new light on the crash from ’47 and what Max Evans’ true purpose has been all along.

By the end of the premiere, we’ve got a good feeling that the table will be set by some other fascinating stuff coming up. The #1 thing that this season should emphasize, at least in our mind, is the mystery. There’s a lot of great ones that can be told within this world and we hope that the writers continue to raise new questions and also moral debates. Let’s explore some new territory and differentiate the story more from the sci-fi pack!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico

What do you most want to see on Roswell, New Mexico season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay at the site for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







