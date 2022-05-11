Virgin River season 4 premiere date at Netflix; what lies ahead?

Today, Netflix finally revealed the official Virgin River season 4 premiere date; so when will Alexandra Breckenridge and the rest of the cast be back?

Here’s the good news — all things considered, you won’t be forced to rush things all that much. On Wednesday, July 12, the latest twelve episodes are going to arrive. Expect drama, romance, and of course a little bit of mystery.

If you don’t want to wait to get some more information about the story, we suggest that you check out the full season 4 logline below:

“Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins Season Four with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who’s in the market to start a family of his own. Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige.”

This has been a pretty busy past few months for Breckenridge, given that she not only worked on this show, but then also returned to This Is Us in order to reprise her role as Sophie. We expect to see her turn in at least one more appearance on that show, but Virgin River is of course when she will step a little bit further into the spotlight.

