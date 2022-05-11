As you get yourself set for Mayans MC season 4 episode 6 next week, you gotta be prepared for the emotional cup to run over. Coco’s death was tragic and tough last night, and it’s going to take some time to see how everyone in the club moves past it.

Of course, it’s also possible that they don’t move past it at all. As the Mayans MC season 4 episode 6 synopsis below indicates, the calls for retribution are going to be out there:

In the wake of tragedy, the club demands answers. Written by Elba Román-Morales; directed by Melissa Hickey.

EZ in particular is going to be both raising some big questions and battling leadership. Does he really know what’s best? Probably not, and that’s because it’s hard for anyone to know what’s best. Everyone is acting emotionally right now and understandably so, given that the group just lost a member of their family. If they make the wrong move, the war only gets worse.

Beyond just this story…

We’re still expecting things to heat up with characters like Miguel and Emily as time progresses this season. Some stories have been a little bit of a slow burn, but you can argue that when it comes to Danny Pino’s character in particular, we’ve been building something up since the start of the series. You know that it’s going to be paying off, and it’s really a matter of when more so than if. This could be what stands out closer to the end of the season.

There’s still a lot of story to be told this season; hopefully, within all of that the life and death of Coco will still continue to resonate.

