Is Richard Cabral leaving Mayans MC following the events of this week’s episode? Meanwhile, is his character of Coco dead? Is this a sort of tragedy that we now have to face, as difficult as it may be?

We knew entering season 4 of the drama that there was going to be death; the war between the Mayans and Sons was going to be difficult. Yet, we still didn’t want to lose someone like Coco. He’s one of the Mayans’ more-prominent members, and he was also a story of potential redemption that we saw play out over time. He’s someone who was working on conquering his demons and being a better person than he was in the past.

So to see him die now is tragic; it’s also a reminder that Mr. Mayhem waits for no man. He’s a casualty of war, and we have to prepare for more to be coming through the rest of the season. It’s reflective of the original Sons of Anarchy, where we lost a lot of people during that show’s run, as well.

Why kill the character off now, especially when there was more story that could’ve been told? That remains one of the great mysteries that will always be out there. The reality is that shows write out characters for many reasons. Sometimes, it is deemed the best interest of the story, and you can easily argue that the death of Coco will set in motion a lot of huge things the rest of the season. At other points, it can represent a performer wanting to do other things — though we’re not saying that is the case here. We just know that we’ll miss this character; just the reaction on social-media alone makes it clear how beloved he was.

