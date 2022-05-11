This Is Us season 6 episode 17: Will we see story after Rebecca’s death?

It feels pretty clear at this point that This Is Us season 6 episode 17 will revolve by and large on the death of Rebecca Pearson. That’s a grim subject, but it does feel like the writers are going to tackle both that and all the emotions that come with it.

With that being said, it also does not seem like that is going to be the end of the show. Rather than conclude the series on the most depressing note possible, there are other plans for how things could move forward, and we’re pretty psyched in the end to see what some of those are going to look like.

New This Is Us video! If you haven’t seen our full review of last night’s new episode, be sure to take a look at it below. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are probably more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, star Justin Hartley did his best to describe the story ahead, noting that there are some other flash-forwards coming beyond Rebecca’s death — which makes sense, given that we’ve seen some of that time period already with Jack Damon, Kate, and Toby:

I think we go 10 or 12 years in the future. Something like that. But we talk about the future after that and what comes next. That’s a cool part of it.

Meanwhile, he also noted that it’s nice to have a not-altogether-depressing ending to the story, and one that could present a little bit of positive energy:

I thought [the finale script] was great. I thought we did a good job of not ending the show on such a sad note. Because it’s like, are we going to end the show with her death? But that’s not really what the ending was. I thought it was not about what’s happening now, necessarily, but what’s in store for the future. Where these three are going and the tools that they have to help them navigate throughout all for the trials and tribulations that might come their way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us, including more on what the future will hold

What do you want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 17?

Is there any one storyline you are most excited to watch? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay here at the site for more updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







