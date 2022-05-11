The Resident season 5 episode 23 (finale) promo: First look at Nic’s return

Next week on The Resident season 5 episode 23, we’re going to be seeing the return of Emily VanCamp as Nic Nevin — and absolutely, this is a story that you don’t want to miss.

So what’s at the center of it? This is really the tale of whether or not Conrad can move on from the past and fully embrace the future, and Nic is one of the major reasons why he hasn’t been able to. Even though he has long accepted her death, there is a difference between that and being ready to move forward. He has to figure that out, especially when there are two prospective suitors for him right now in Billie and Cade.

Nic’s return is happening in this episode thanks to flashbacks, which will allow for a much better sense of some of the time she spent with Conrad before her passing. Replaying memories can be a difficult thing for anyone, but there could be some value in here. Whether it’s something she says or a specific action she takes, Conrad’s own memories could be the thing that allows him to take the next step. He just needs to be in a place to fully understand what he needs to do.

Are there other major events at the heart of the finale? Absolutely, especially with what happened to Dr. Ian Sullivan in the closing minutes tonight! Yet, the promo below is all about Nic and understandably so; it just makes the most sense for Fox to promote the show with Emily VanCamp front and center. For us as viewers, it’s also great to have this element of closure.

