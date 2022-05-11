The Resident season 5 episode 22: The Cade, Conrad, & Billie triangle

Tonight, The Resident season 5 episode 22 did conclude with a good bit of drama — in particular, medical crises for a couple of characters. Dr. Bell had a flare-up of his MS diagnosis after pushing himself too hard, and that is before we saw Cade’s father pass out in the closing seconds.

For the sake of this piece, though, we want to get into the Cade character in a different context, and that is a part of a love triangle with Conrad and Billie. This isn’t your typical romantic subplot, though, mostly because of the specifics. Conrad isn’t sure he can fully love anyone again after losing Nic, and he’s also not 100% aware of how Billie feels. It’s clear that Cade is very-much into him, and Conrad is at least considering a future with her. Just consider that ending where he and Gigi spent some time with her as she recovered in her hospital bed!

Of course, what makes this a little more sad is that while this was all happening, Billie was looking on. She was just on the way to tell Matt Czuchry’s character how she felt, and now, she may not have that opportunity.

We know that the fandom is already somewhat divided over all of this, and that’s the risk with any such story. We do personally think that the endgame here is going to be Conrad and Billie, but that’s mostly because there’s a slower burn there and we’ve been invested in both these characters for a longer period of time. Yet, we don’t get the sense yet that Cade is going anywhere — even if we haven’t heard if she will be a main character in a potential season 6.

