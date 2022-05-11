Law & Order season 22, Organized Crime season 3 renewals official!

Tonight, NBC went ahead and did what we considered to be a foregone conclusion: Announce that Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime would continue. These shows have been renewed for a season 22 and season 3, respectively, and we currently expect both of them to be a part of the fall schedule.

From almost the moment the original Law & Order returned, we expected it to be brought back — why else would the network bring it back from beyond the grave? Its ratings were solid, and we know that it also performs well in DVR viewership and streaming. The same goes for Organized Crime — while it is by far the more serialized of the two shows, Elliot Stabler is enormously popular.

Per Deadline, here is what Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming, had to say on the subject:

“The iconic Law & Order brand has long been synonymous with NBC and we couldn’t be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season … It’s a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf’s storytelling that audiences remain compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year.”

Meanwhile, franchise guru and executive producer Dick Wolf had the following to say:

“Dreams do come true … The renewals of the entire Wednesday and Thursday night lineups is the ultimate verification of our partnership with NBC and Universal Television. I personally want to thank the talented writers and casts, the producers who keep the trains running on time and the crews who tirelessly turn out outstanding shows despite a degree of difficulty never before experienced due to the pandemic.”

Larger implications

These renewals mean that these two shows, plus SVU, could be put into negotiations together next year. This year, the Mariska Hargitay drama already had another season set for the fall. It also opens the door for a three-way crossover, which is something we didn’t have this spring, most likely due to logistics and the flagship show starting so late.

Related – Get more news on the next Law & Order episode

What do you think of Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime being renewed?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some additional updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







