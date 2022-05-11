Workin’ Moms season 7: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the debut of season 6 today, can you expect a Workin’ Moms season 7 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road for the Netflix series?

We always love in these articles when we can share something akin to official news but unfortunately, we’re not there quite yet. There is no new official word on the series’ future as of yet, though we continue to have hope that more is coming.

So why be so positive here? For starters, the series is a Canadian acquisition that the streaming service brings over from the CBC. Typically, Netflix shows these don’t have all that long of a shelf life. It’s a little bit different when they are not footing the whole bill for the budget.

We certainly think that there is enough story for Workin’ Moms to continue for several more years and honestly, we hope that it does. While this is never going to be one of those shows to command a ton of attention or generate headlines, it’s escapism in a way that so many viewers crave. We think there’s going to be a continued demand for it, and it can be a part of viewers’ binge-watching routine at least on a fairly regular basis.

Odds are, we’ll hear something more official regarding a renewal over the course of the next couple of months. As for when a season 7 could premiere, it’s easy to speculate on a spring/summer start. With the number of episodes the show produces plus also where we are right now amidst the global health crisis, there is no reason to assume that we’re going to be waiting any longer than that. We certainly hope that we’re not, given that airing seasons in regular intervals is pretty important for retention.

