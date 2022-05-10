FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 21 preview: The road to the finale

Next week on FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 21, you are going to see a story play out that is a little more important than most. After all, we are talking about the penultimate one of the season!

To say that this season has been topsy-turvy is only putting it mildly. Remember that we saw Julian McMahon depart the show not that long ago; to go along with that, this season has missed Barnes for a good stretch. The team has had to scramble to fill these vacancies and in general, there’s been almost as much internal conflict this season as external.

With all of this said, the final two episodes are likely to be more dangerous and exciting because of the cases, and you can expect them to be front and center more so than anything revolving around a singular character — except for maybe Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott, who viewers are still getting to know on some level.

At the time of this article, CBS has unfortunately not released a whole lot of information on the next new episode. They’re keeping their cards close to the vest, even though we already know more details on the episode after the fact. Go ahead and check out the synopsis for that below:

The team chases an oligarch who goes on a terror spree in NYC in a desperate attempt to escape an impossible situation.

Sound intense? Well, know that this is what we’re building to on some level. Next week’s episode is titled “Inheritance” and for now, it’s not clear if it will be building towards this particular story or not.

