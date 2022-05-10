Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Season 4 episode 20 spoilers

Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to see an episode for the second straight day?

We still suspect that there are some people out there unaware of the fact that season 4 episode 19 even aired last night, mostly because it is so easily to have been unaware of it. That’s also reflect in the show’s ratings, as that episode generated by far the smallest audience of the season.

Luckily, tonight should be a bounce-back night! Ryan Eggold and the rest of the cast are back in their typical timeslot. Not only that, but there’s a pretty exciting episode coming that should shed more light on Max’s ongoing battle with Dr. Veronica Fuentes. We’re still hoping that he has a great way to build towards some sort of endgame here. We know that there are some other stories coming beyond just Fuentes for Max, as he wants to eventually make it back to London. After all, we know that he wants to chase his joy there with Helen — that has been such a huge part of his story this season!

To get some more details all about what’s coming tonight, be sure to check out the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 20 synopsis below:

05/10/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max discovers the extent to which Dr. Fuentes’ cuts are severely damaging New Amsterdam and decides it’s now or never. Iggy takes an unconventional approach to reach a young patient in need. Reynolds and Wilder perform a risky, life-saving surgery on unborn twins. TV-14

By the end of this episode, the stage should be set for the final two episodes of the season. It’s important to remember that on the other side of these, we’re also going to have a season 5 … but that’s going to be the final one.

