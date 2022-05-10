Naomi season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at The CW? The latest

Following the two-hour finale today on The CW, do you want to see a Naomi season 2 renewal? Or, are we officially at the end of the road?

For the time being, we can’t label the future of the show as anything other than a great mystery. We don’t love to be anywhere near this ambivalent about a show’s future in some of these articles, but it’s clear at this point that we’re in the midst of one of the strangest eras ever in the world of TV. After Warner Bros. Discovery came together earlier this year, it raised questions about the future of MANY shows on the network, especially with there being rumors of a potential sale out there already.

What makes this situation even more complicated is that the live ratings only constitute a small portion of a show’s overall audience. This series is averaging right now a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and close to 540,000 live viewers a week, which on paper is better than some other CW freshmen series. However, there are also DVR ratings, international figures, and streaming numbers to be considered. Then, you also have to look at the budget.

Our biggest concern right now with the future of Naomi has to do with it being based on a DC Comics property; we get the feeling that Warner Bros. Discovery wants to create a continuous canon for a lot of their comic-book characters similar to the MCU, and we think this is a factor in both Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman being canceled. If we had to guess, we’d also say that The Flash is going to conclude with season 9. If there are plans for the Naomi character to be used elsewhere, we’ll start to get concerned.

Yet, anything can still happen here! If you want to see the show come back, be sure to tell your friends to catch up! After all, every little bit helps…

