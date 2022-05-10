Westworld season 4 spoilers: Ariana DeBose to play mystery role

Late yesterday it was officially confirmed that Westworld season 4 would be premiering on Sunday, June 26 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. This came, of course, after the date and trailer leaked across the internet. There’s suddenly so much more demand to see what lies ahead in this world and honestly, we’re just glad to have it back after what feels like a pretty horrendously-long hiatus. (Like so many other things, the global health crisis delayed this new season.)

This morning, HBO also went ahead and released a full press statement on the new season, including one of the most generic loglines of all time: “A dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”

To make up for the lack of details, how about we share some exciting casting news? Fresh off of her Oscar-winning turn on West Side Story, Ariana DeBose is set to be a recurring guest star on the upcoming season. There aren’t any firm details out there about this character yet (not that this comes as much of a shock), but hopefully, that will change over the next few weeks. DeBose joins a cast that includes Evan Rachel Wood, Emmy® winner Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan.

As we wrote last night, the biggest struggle that HBO fares when it comes to Westworld season 4 is simply to get people excited about this story again. After all, it’s been a long time since season 3 premiered and even then, that season flew a little under the radar. They also have to figure out how to balance out making the show accessible and then also still allowing it to be so brilliantly weird and complicated. It’s good to have people guessing, but you also should want people to come up with the right answer here and there.

