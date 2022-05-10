Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7: Is a big cliffhanger coming?

For those who don’t know as of yet, Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 is going to be the last episode before the hiatus, and it’s also going to be a pretty significant one when it comes to the story as a whole.

According to a report from TVLine, the writers for the AMC drama did not necessarily know in the early going that the final thirteen episodes would be split into two parts; yet, it just so happens that there is a pretty enormous cliffhanger that the show’s going to leave us off on from later this month until mid-July, when the remaining six episodes start to come on the air.

Speaking to the aforementioned website, executive producer Peter Gould notes that “this [cliffhanger] is a big one. I think this is going to be a painful few weeks for a few people to find out what happens. Hopefully, people will enjoy the pain and not come after us with torches.”

Does this mean that the cliffhanger is tied to Kim? That’s absolutely our concern at the moment, given that she’s one of the few characters that would inspire fans to pick up said torches. We also know already what happens to several other characters! The other big possibility, at least in our mind, is that there’s some sort of flash-forward cliffhanger involving Gene, who we’ve yet to see at any point in the show.

No matter what the cliffhanger is, we’re going to find out soon — there is only one episode left next week before we shift fully over into hiatus territory. (Preview that further over here.)

What do you think we’re going to see at the end of Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7?

