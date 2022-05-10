Blue Bloods season 13: Will it now be Baez’s biggest season yet?

We’re a few days removed from the season 12 finale, and we like to think this gives us a better perspective on Blue Bloods season 13!

To be specific here, we do think that we’ve got a better sense of the story for one character in particular: Maria Baez. She made the decision to adopt someone clearly in need at the end of the finale, and this is setting up for a very different life for her moving forward. She’ll be a single mother and working detective and that is a lot to take on — yet, we think if anyone call pull it off, it’s most likely Maria.

We do think that by the time the season 13 premiere airs in the fall, Marisa Ramirez’s character will probably be settled into this role a little bit further. There is typically a time jump that happens here between seasons, and we’d have a hard time thinking that we’re not going to be seeing something in this shape or form here, as well. We’d imagine that a good part of the story for Baez coming up will revolve around her leaning on Danny and others for advice, and maybe we’ll get to hear her share some stories about being a parent, as well.

Of course, we know that there are still a lot of people who want to see Baez and Danny together romantically … but we still don’t get a sense that producers are going to go there. The fact that we have Jamie / Eddie probably makes it a little bit more unlikely, though we still wonder if it would be considered more around the time of a potential series finale down the road.

No matter what happens in broader terms next season, we do think that season 13 is set to be one of the biggest one yet for Baez as a whole.

