Better Call Saul season 6 episode 5: Another look at Howard’s ‘boxing’

There were a few moments on Better Call Saul season 6 episode 5 that stand out but to us, the top one has to be the boxing match. We knew that Howard Hamlin was going to be upset once he figured out that Jimmy was trying to sabotage him, and he did ultimately figure that out rather fast! All he needed to do was learn that Cliff Main was meeting with Kim when he saw his car seemingly on the street.

So yea, Howard beat Jimmy to a pulp in the ring tonight, and Jimmy allowed it to happen. Don’t you think that a part of this was his guilt taking over? He may have known that something terrible was coming Hamlin’s way down the road and with that, he wanted to let him have somewhat of a win first. It’s almost sad when you think about it in that way.

There’s some humor that comes in reflecting on tonight’s episode, mostly because earlier this spring, AMC put out a video of Patrick Fabian as his character, doing his best to show how to precisely throw a punch. It’s an amusing little video that has so much more significance now that it did previously.

The funniest thing about Howard is that in his mind, he really believes that honor matters — yet, no one around him is playing by anywhere close to the same rules. This is probably one of the reasons why something terrible will likely happen to him before the story concludes.

