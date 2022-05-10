Is The Endgame new tonight on NBC? Season 2 conversation

Is The Endgame new tonight over at NBC? Or, is it possible that the drama series has already met its own personal endgame? (Sorry, terrible pun there.)

We know there are a couple of things that we can address here, but we’ll start by sharing some of the bad news: There is no new episode coming tonight. There’s also not one the rest of the spring. Last week was the season 1 finale for The Endgame, and there’s a good chance that it could be the series finale, as well. That definitely feels like it’s on the table, at for the time being. The ratings weren’t good for most of the season, not that it had much help in the form of American Song Contest.

As we look ahead, we know that NBC will be figuring out their lineup over the course of the next couple of weeks. By the middle or end of this month, we should know a little bit more of the long-term future. There are a few different factors that they will look at, whether it be the live ratings, DVR figures, and then also how it performs in terms of streaming. We just feel like this show was doomed from the start thanks to a weaker marketing campaign, a premise that was too similar to The Blacklist, and a premiere window when everyone already had their schedule set for what shows they were going to watch.

The biggest thing we’re hoping for now is that most of this cast gets an opportunity to head out and take on some other projects. We do think they very-much deserve that, and maybe this show did give them a little bit of added exposure.

