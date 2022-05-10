New Amsterdam season 4 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: The hurricane…

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 22 is set to arrive on NBC come Tuesday, May 24, and there are reasons to be excited and afraid.

So what’s at the center of this hour? Well, we’re going to see a potentially romantic moment for Max and Helen as the two could be getting married … or at least that’s the ideal. Let’s just say that a massive storm could show up and wreck just about everything.

Want to see some more news as to what lies ahead here? Then go ahead and check out the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 22 synopsis below:

05/24/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : As a monster hurricane approaches New York, Bloom and the team scramble to put preparations in place. Max and Helen make plans for an intimate New York wedding as she returns from London. Iggy and Martin reach a crossroads. Reynolds finally makes contact with his father.

There are some super-personal moments coming in this episode, based on some of the details that we have above. With all of this in mind, we have to expect that at least one of these will come with a cliffhanger attached. We know, after all, that season 5 is the final one over on NBC. It goes without saying, but we imagine that they will want to set the stage for that in a rather dramatic and/or interesting way.

Will we be disappointed if there’s no Max – Helen wedding in the finale? Absolutely, but we do hope that eventually, we get a chance to see it in season 5. The last thing we want is for it to happen off-screen, not that we seriously think that the writers would do that to us.

