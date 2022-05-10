The Good Doctor season 5 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: The story of ‘Sons’

Next week on The Good Doctor season 5 episode 18, you’re going to see a pretty powerful story titled “Sons.” What’s ahead?

Given that this is the big finale for the Freddie Highmore series, it goes without saying that there are some huge moments from top to bottom. Shaun and Lea can better plan for the future, and at the same time, there are more patients and personal stories for some other places within the hospital.

Below, you can take a look at the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 18 synopsis with more insight all about what’s coming:

“Sons”– Shaun and Lea make a big life decision and are pleasantly surprised by the support they receive from their friends at the hospital. Meanwhile, when Dr. Wolke’s parents show up with a revelation, Asher struggles to accept that he and his father may never truly understand one another on the season finale of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Given everything that Shaun and Lea have gone through over the past year and a half, it’s really our hope that the finale gives them something resembling a happy story. If there is a cliffhanger, does it have to be here? Can’t you throw that in somewhere else and have it be okay? We certainly tend to think so.

For those who haven’t heard…

The cast and crew of The Good Doctor have actually gotten a head start on season 6, and are filming the first two episodes of season 6 early. That will allow them to have two in the bank entering their production hiatus; odds are, you’ll going to be getting the show back in September or October.

