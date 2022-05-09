Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Is John Dutton still running for Governor?

What will the future hold for John Dutton on Yellowstone season 5? It’s a question a lot of people have pondered for some time, and with good reason. We know that there’s nothing that he’d love to do more than just focus on his ranch, but there are routinely problems that he’s having to take on.

For the time being, one of the biggest ones is the Governorship of the state. Power seems to be the only way he can stop the progress, whether it be by Market Equities or someone else. He already announces his gubernatorial run with the primary goal of keeping the status quo. Yet, is this a campaign that he will continue to wage for the entirety of the coming season?

Want to make sure you don’t miss some upcoming Yellowstone video coverage? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — this is the best way to make sure you stay in the loop.

We’ll admit that for a good while now, we’ve had this idea in our head that Kevin Costner’s character would eventually step aside, and that Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) would be blackmailed into doing it instead. Remember what Beth learned about him and Garrett Randall at the end of season 4? We think there’s a reasonable chance that could happen in due time.

Yet, Variety reports that at the start of the season John will still be in the most of the campaign. Is it possible that he could change his mind, or Beth could turn the tables a little bit later? We wouldn’t rule that out. Since season 5 is the longest on record with 14 episodes planned, that gives Taylor Sheridan plenty of time to change things up. It all comes down to what challenges he wants to bring to the table.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you want to see transpire for John Dutton moving into Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing those, either. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







