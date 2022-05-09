Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? What lies ahead within the world of Dr. Shaun Murphy at the St. Bonaventure Hospital?

First things first here, let’s talk schedule: You are going to be seeing another episode on the network in just a handful of hours. Not only that, but this is a pretty darn special one when it comes to it being the penultimate one of the season. We’re getting close now to the Shaun / Lea wedding and 100% we hope for it to have all sorts of wonderful, romantic moments.

Yet, we understand that this show is a drama and the vast majority of the stories are not going to be some peaceful walk through the flowers. Instead, there’s both personal and professional drama coming on tonight’s “The Lea Show.” Curious to get more information? Then go ahead and check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 17 synopsis below:

“The Lea Show”– Sophie (Hollis Jane Andrews) takes Lea out for a day full of luxurious wedding planning. And after a near fatal oversight, Dr. Lim senses an underlying issue is behind nurse Villanueva’s (Elfina Luk) unprofessional behavior on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Odds are, there are at least some storylines in here that are going to be set up and then paid off during the upcoming finale, largely because this is what The Good Doctor likes to do a good chunk of the time.

On the positive front, we’re happy to report that there’s at least one more episode featuring Antonia Thomas back as Claire, and we’re thrilled that she decided to come back at all. It’s pretty rare for any series regular to come back to their former gig for a guest spot less than a year after leaving.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see right now when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to make certain you don’t miss any other insight. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







