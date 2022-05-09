NCIS season 19: Wilmer Valderrama on balancing Nick Torres, Zorro role

At the moment, there are few actors on television busier than Wilmer Valderrama. Just think about what’s on his plate! The actor is reprising his That 70’s Show role of Fez on the upcoming That 90’s Show. Meanwhile, he’s also still on NCIS as Nick Torres and he’s working with Disney on an upcoming Zorro series. There isn’t a whole lot of other information about that gig out there, but his CBS show actually made a cheeky reference to it on this past episode.

So is Wilmer going to be able to balance all of these projects out? That’s something we’re still looking to get more information on.

We should go ahead and note that for now, nothing is 100% official when it comes to Valderrama returning for NCIS season 20. The same goes for almost everyone in the cast. Yet, he’s been as involved an actor as anyone when it comes to promoting the show and we don’t want to imagine him going anywhere. Based on a new interview with Drew Barrymore (see below), it does seem like he’s game to try to balance everything out:

“It is a lot on my plate, but I’m up for the challenge … You come to a point in her life where… we talk about this Mount Everest, right? And I think Zorro is one of those.”

Given that NCIS season 20 would not start filming until July, there is time for Wilmer to film that project over a couple of months; or, he could come back to playing Torres later in the season. So much of what’s ahead here could ultimately depend a lot on his filming schedule and what is being planned out over there.

