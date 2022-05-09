9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: TK, Carlos’ decision

Next week on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 18, you’re going to see what we hope is some beautiful, heartfelt finale. Judging from the title of “A Bright and Cloudless Morning,” we’d love to think there are some pleasant things transpiring around every corner.

Of course, we also can’t sit here and say that this episode is going to stuffed full of happy moments. After all, an important character could have their line on the line in here! Not only that, but we could see some huge decisions for both TK and Carlos and also Tommy and Julius. We’d hope that there’s a clearer path ahead for all of these people at the end of the season, but who can say that with certainty? 9-1-1 as a franchise does love to hand over big surprises here and there, and we wouldn’t be shocked if there is some sort of jaw-dropping cliffhanger when the dust finally settles.

If you want a few more details on where things are going to go, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 18 synopsis below:

Captain Strand and the 126 come together when one of their own is trapped after a building explosion. Meanwhile, Owen reflects on his 9/11 experience, T.K. and Carlos come to a decision and Tommy and Julius decide on their future in the all-new “A Bright and Cloudless Morning” season finale episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, May 16 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-318) (TV-14 L, V)

We know there’s a season 4 likely coming down the road, but wouldn’t it be nice if Fox went ahead and announced something? We know that personally, we’d love that extra clarity.

