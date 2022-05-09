Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Season 3 episode 20 talk

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to check out season 3 episode 20 in just a matter of hours?

If you are currently feeling confused about a lot of things pertaining to the sitcom, let’s just say that we absolutely understand. There are no new episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii on the air tonight and yet, you’ll still be seeing the Cedric the Entertainer comedy! This is an episode that should be notable for a number of different reasons, but the biggest one has to do with the presence of one Patti LaBelle! The legendary entertainer is going to be around as Calvin’s mother, someone he is very much intent on impressing in whatever way he possibly can.

Interested in getting a little more news on where things are set to go from here? Then check out the full season 3 episode 20 synopsis:

“Welcome to the Mama Drama” – When Calvin is honored by the Chamber of Commerce for the positive impact his business has had on the community, he hopes to finally gain the approval of his mother, Marilyn (Patti LaBelle), on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, May 9 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the time we get to the end of this episode, we hope that Calvin does get himself a win, but also that he feels a little bit of respect for himself. It’s not just about what his mother thinks of him; he’s also done some great stuff and it’s cool to give yourself a pat on the back here and there, as well.

On the other side of this episode, remember that there are two more to come! The finale is currently set for Monday, May 23.

