Grey’s Anatomy season 18 spoilers: First look at two-hour finale!

There’s so much good stuff to discuss when it comes to the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale. Take, for starters, that it’s an epic two-hour event! There’s a lot of big stuff to be excited here across these episodes, whether it be ambitious cases or some emotional payoffs.

Of course, there’s also reasons to be concerned. Take, for example, a massive blood shortage around the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Or, some more issues that are happening when it comes to Owen Hunt. He’s been doing a lot help veterans, but doing this could also have some massive legal consequences later on down the road.

Today, ABC released their first-look details from both of these episodes. Take a look below to get a little bit more in-the-know.

Season 18 episode 19, “Out for Blood” – Due to a blood shortage, Grey Sloan Memorial is setting up a voluntary donation center. Meanwhile, Nick asks Meredith for help with his patient and Winston is hung up on his relationship with his brother, in the first hour of the season finale of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 18 episode 20, “You Are the Blood” – The blood shortage at Grey Sloan Memorial continues. Meanwhile, Meredith makes a risky decision regarding a patient, and Owen’s actions to help his fellow veterans come to light in the second hour of the season finale of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 26 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

It’s nice to know in advance that there is another season coming after the fact here, given that it alleviates our fear that we’ll be getting almost no closure on these stories. Still, there’s a long hiatus coming and there’s also clearly one big cliffhanger on the way regarding Owen. Would the producers take away his entire career as a result of his actions? We gotta be prepared for that among a number of other things.

