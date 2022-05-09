The Boys season 3 premiere spoilers: Prepare for a time jump!

We don’t think that it will come as a major surprise to anyone out there, but The Boys season 3 will kick off with a time jump.

Why does this make so much sense? For starters, it’s been a significant stretch of time since the superhero send-up was last on the air, and it’s good to see some of that passage of time reflected on-screen. Also, this world probably needed a few moments to reset itself following the events of the season 2 finale. The battle with Stormfront is over and with that in mind, there may have been a brief period of (relative) normalcy before things got truly insane again.

New The Boys video! Take a look below to get some of our take on how season 2 concluded. We are going to have all sorts of discussions leading into season 3 in the coming weeks; the best way to stay up-to-date is by SUBSCRIBING to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now.

For a little more clarity on that very thing, why not turn to some of the people at the heart of this story? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, Karen Fukuhara (who plays Kimiko) had the following to say about what happened to her character in the year between seasons:

“She is finally able to go out and discover what her likes, dislikes, hobbies are. Who is she at the core as a normal girl? You’ll see in season 3 what she chose to do in the past year or so, getting a taste test of what life is like to be normal. It’s fantastic for her. She doesn’t have to just be about killing and violence.”

Our personal feeling is that in the early going of season 3, we’ll have a chance to see some lighter, more personal moments for a number of the main characters — and then after that, things will start to get truly insane. This just feels mostly in line with what we know about these people, and how we’ve seen the producers navigate through the world over the last little while. At the center of the craziness this time around will be Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, one of the earliest celebrity superheroes.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to The Boys right now

Where do you think the story is going moving into The Boys season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — that’s the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







