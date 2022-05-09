Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Axe and Grind’

Curious to learn a tad more about Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6 on AMC? Let’s just say there’s a lot to be intrigued about in “Axe and Grind.”

First things first, it’s important to point out where this episode stands amidst the larger rule of the series: It’s the second-to-last episode before the show goes on hiatus until July. There’s a lot of big stuff that will probably happen before then, so go ahead and prepare yourself accordingly.

Want to get a few more specifics about the story to come? Then check out the season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

Kim and Jimmy enlist a knowledgeable contact; Howard scrutinizes Jimmy’s business practices.

While this description may be brief, it does further along something that has been on our mind for a good while now: Something bad is probably going to happen to Howard soon. The show’s already killed off Nacho and personally, we foresee them revealing one more big surprise before the hiatus is here. It makes the most sense that this would be something tied to Patrick Fabian’s character. He is an important part of this world but at the same time, he’s not anywhere near as critical as Kim Wexler. We think they’ll be saving her fate for as long as they possibly can.

In general, we are starting to get that pit in our stomach knowing that the ending is near. There’s a lot of awesome stuff likely still coming, but we’ll have to wait for reveals about some of it.

Where do you think the story is going to go entering Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6?

