This Is Us season 6 episode 16: Mandy Moore sets stage for the ending

Tomorrow night is going to bring This Is Us season 6 episode 16 to NBC and with that, we gotta think there’s a lot more emotional stuff ahead. There are only three more episodes still to come!

We recognize already that there is a certain inevitability to at least some of these stories. After all, it feels clear that Rebecca will probably die before the end, and eventually, we’ll see the path that fully gets us there. The same goes for what’s going to be happening next with some of the other characters, as well.

Of course, it’s almost impossible to get some more specifics on the remaining episodes, so we’ll substitute that for some reflections. The video below via The Today Show features cast member Mandy Moore talking about the end of filming, plus her intentions to dive back into music at this point. We know that the final weeks of the season will rely heavily on Moore as we most likely see Rebecca through her various eras one final time. Following the death of Miguel, there’s going to be even more of an imperative placed on the Pearsons coming together and trying to figure out how to care for her. There is no easy answer to some of the issues at hand, but everyone involved still has to do their best to figure it out.

The series finale will be coming two weeks from tomorrow, and what’s ultimately so beautiful about the story of it right now is the grand mystery of it. In some ways, maybe that’s reflective of the grand mystery of life.

What do you think is going to happen over the final episodes of This Is Us season 6?

