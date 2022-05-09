The Rookie season 4 finale promo: The Tim Bradford, Lucy Chen moment?

This weekend The Rookie season 4 finale is poised to arrive on ABC — so could we be gearing up for something big for Lucy and Bradford?

If you watch the show with regularity already, then you already know a good bit about this relationship and how much fans are rooting for them — and understandably so! The chemistry between the characters is undeniable and over time, we’ve seen the two form a deeper and deeper bond.

So will this bond actually translate into something more? On the basis of the new promo below, it’s 100% fair to start asking some of these questions. It’s clear at this point that Tim is about to tell her something at the end of it, and we do think it could be a confession of feelings to some degree. It’s possible that the promo here is some elaborate fake-out, but we tend to think the producers know that this would cause a revolt.

While it’s 100% possible that the finale ends and these two are not together, it’s our personal hope that they will at least be more aware of one another’s feelings. That would be enough to start getting us a little more excited for what could be coming up for them in season 5. We’re always going to be of the opinion that you can put characters together and have there still be some sort of substantial story for them; this isn’t some situation where things have to slow down just because you’ve alleviated some of the romantic tension.

Just don’t be surprised if there’s a cliffhanger at the end of this; even if it’s not tied to Bradford and Chen, it could be tied to some of the other characters.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 4 finale?

Do you think that something big will happen to Bradford and Chen? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







