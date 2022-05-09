Is Lina Esco leaving SWAT, and are we at the end of the road soon for her character of Chris Alonso? How worried should we be?

Through a lot of tonight’s new episode, the writers didn’t exactly do a whole lot to make us confident in her future. Instead, we were worried — very much so. This is someone who has been an incredible part of the series over the past several seasons, and that’s without even getting into the relationship between Chris and Street we’ve been so invested in. Esco has also directed on the show, so she is invested in it in a variety of different ways.

The big challenge presented in this episode was the idea that Chris could be taking over the safe house — and, in doing so, would not be able to continue on SWAT. As a matter of fact, there could be an even greater risk beyond just that. Her story does represent the writers looking at current events, so they are doing something here beyond just raising questions about a character’s future.

As the episode tonight went along, we got all the more hopeful about Chris’ future with Street. After all, he admitted to having feelings for her! We know that she’s got some feelings back, but it’s complicated. The two working together is a big part of the challenge and, in theory, her taking over the safe house could be a solution. However, we also don’t know how much we’d see from her on-screen if she does leave.

For now … it does appear like she Chris looking to take over the safe-house gig — she will be leaving SWAT in two weeks! What we’d tell you for now, though, is that nothing is altogether assured. Until Esco herself announces that she’s gone from the show, we’d say to take a wait-and-see approach. The fact that it’s conveniently two weeks means that most likely, she’ll be around for the remaining episodes.

As for Chris and Street’s relationship, she told him she was quitting at the end of the episode; yet, she also didn’t feel like they could be together, even still. Don’t give up hope yet! The timing probably just felt a little bit off, all things considered.

Were you worried that Lina Esco was leaving SWAT during season 5 tonight?

