Magnum PI season 5: When will CBS announce renewal decision?

Has Magnum PI been renewed for a fifth season yet? Rest assured, we understand that there are a lot of people out there hungry for an answer! We also wish that we could present you with one right away.

Unfortunately, that is not the case. It’s now been two days since the season 4 finale aired on CBS and the network hasn’t announced anything as of late. There is no specific date as to when they will make their decision, but we know they will be figuring this out fairly fast.

So what is the timeline at the moment here? Technically, the network could wait to figure things out when actor contract options expire, and for a lot of productions, that doesn’t happen for several more weeks. However, the vast majority of broadcast shows are decided on prior to upfronts, which happen in mid-May. The one for CBS / parent company Paramount is set for Wednesday, May 18. We’d say to mark that date on your calendar, since we’re very-much confident that we will know something more by then.

As for what the network’s waiting on, it comes down to financials, more than likely. There are multiple studios attached to this show that need to be negotiated with, and we wonder on some level if this is tied to FBI and its spin-offs given that all of these shows are done in part by NBCUniversal. (The FBI shows have not been renewed for additional seasons yet, either.)

While nothing can be altogether assured in the world of modern-day TV, we remain cautiously optimistic that we will hear about a Magnum PI season 5 before too long. Based on the events of the season 4 finale (including of course that kiss), we’re more eager to see what the future holds than ever!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI

Are you still hoping for a Magnum PI season 5 renewal at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back. This is, after all, the best way to ensure you stay up to date. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







