Call the Midwife season 11 finale: Is Dr. Turner or Sister Julienne dead?

Is Dr. Turner or Sister Julienne dead? We know that entering the Call the Midwife season 11 finale, that’s a question a lot of people had — and for good reason. Just think about what we saw! There was a brutal train accident at the end of this past episode, and the events of that carried over directly into what we are seeing tonight.

We know that a lot of episodes of this show have a handful of storylines that aren’t necessarily linked in some sort of direct way. That’s going to be a little big different here. The train accident informs almost everything else that happens as you see much of the Poplar community band together with a pretty unified goal. They obviously want to make sure that the people they love are okay! They’ve all experienced loss before; we’re sure that a lot of them aren’t quite over what happened to Barbara after so many years, and we can’t blame them.

As for why we’re seeing a story this dangerous right now, the simplest answer is that writer Heidi Thomas wanted to deliver something big and dramatic at the end of the season. We don’t think anyone takes any pleasure in the idea of characters being killed off, but absolutely they want you to worry.

Here’s the good news: Despite all of the worry and concern throughout the episode, both of these characters survived! Kudos to the producers for making us worry, but clearly the events of the past week was enough to give everyone palpitations for a good while. Now, we can all breathe a little bit easier, or at least until the next time that some stunning events rock the community of Poplar.

