Gaslit season 1 episode 3 spoilers: The Watergate pressure mounts

Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Gaslit season 1 episode 3? We know that much of this series is about John and Martha Mitchell — and, of course, their role in Watergate. We’re at the point now where everything is starting to heat up and with that, the stress is starting to build.

Below, you can check out the full Gaslit season 1 episode 3 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

As John Mitchell and his subordinates struggle to manage the Watergate cover-up, Martha finds herself in a dangerous situation; John Dean puts his relationship on the back-burner.

It doesn’t take a lot of effort to figure out why John Mitchell would be starting to struggle at this point — just consider the spot that America was in during the Nixon Administration. Media is becoming more and more widespread, more eyes are on big government than ever, and we’re on the precipice of one of the biggest scandals in history. This show, like so many others based on history, has the challenge of trying to create drama when so many people already know the endgame. What more is there to be learned from all of this? Ultimately, we think that’s where Martha Mitchell becomes all the more important. She’s the unique entry point to this series as a whole. We’re see how things progress, especially when it comes to how Starz chooses to present it?

The other thing that matters right now is how consistent the quality here remains. Let’s face it: 2022 is the year of the based-on-a-true-story drama. This is the most competitive genre of television out there right now, and inevitably you have to do more and more if you want to stand out.

