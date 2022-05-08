Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 20 spoilers

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 5 episode 20 on the air in its normal 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot.

We are getting closer to the end of the season and with that in mind comes, inevitably, a desire to see more stories and sooner rather than later. Luckily, you are going to see more on the air tonight in the form of “Quandary,” which has the potential to be about as high-octane a story as you’ll ever see.

Below, you can check out the full SWAT season 5 episode 20 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“Quandary” – When SWAT discovers an illegal weapons dealer has sold stock to someone targeting a high-level politician, the team rushes to stop a deadly ambush, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, May 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The promo below offers up a little bit more in the way of insight but, of course, it doesn’t give THAT much away. For whatever reason, CBS decided some time ago that they didn’t want to reveal too much in some of their promos. It doesn’t really matter here, since you already have plenty of good reasons to watch. By the end of this episode, we do think we’ll get at least somewhat of a conclusion to this story. It’s also one that could be complicated for Hondo and his team because of the political implications here. There are a lot of different narratives at play here and in the end, we’ll just have to wait and see where things go.l

