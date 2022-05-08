The Rookie season 4 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: John Nolan’s big risk

Next week on The Rookie season 4 episode 22, we’re going to see the epic finale — and we have to think something crazy will happen here! This episode, titled “Day in the Hole,” is going to feature John Nolan in an extremely difficult position. After all, he’s going to spend a week in solitary confinement!

So what puts him in this position? He may be trying to help an officer in need of some training, but the situation could be a little bit more complicated than that. For a few more details all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 22 synopsis:

“Day In The Hole” – Officer John Nolan is forced to spend a week in solitary confinement in a quiet border town with a young local officer who is in need of some training. Meanwhile, Sergeant Bradford and Officer Chen discover that looks are deceiving and go undercover together in a possible drug trafficking case on the season finale of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MAY 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

So what sort of cliffhanger could we have here? We recognize that we’re writing this with the full expectation that there’s going to be one, mostly because that’s the sort of show that this is. If we are the writers for The Rookie, we want to put characters in difficult positions! We don’t want anyone to die, but it’s important to test them and keep audiences engaged.

Aside from what’s going on with Nolan in this episode, is it too much to ask for something big to happen for Lucy and Tim? We’ve been waiting for some great Chenford content for a good while now, and it definitely feels like high time for the writers to push this story forward in some sort of big way.

What do you want to see on The Rookie season 4 episode 22?

How do you think the finale will wrap up? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are more updates coming that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: ABC.)

