Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing season 4 episode 21 coming at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time? There’s a lot to be excited about with this episode, especially when you consider that the title here is “Mother’s Day.” Who doesn’t want a good holiday episode here and there?

Luckily, we do have good news in that this episode will be airing in a matter of hours! We like that this episode should have a great combination of everything we like about this show, whether it be action, drama, and hopefully some buildup to what’s going to be an awesome finale down the road. If you want to set the stage further, we simply suggest that you check out the full season 4 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Mother’s Day” – Sergeant Grey supports Officer Nolan’s desire to become a training officer and offers to ride with him for the day to get him ready. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy must manage expectations in their respective relationships as they decide on their plans for Mother’s Day and a romantic vacation on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MAY 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

For Tim and Lucy, we absolutely think that this is a story worth watching. While the promos for this episode do make it seem like Bradford is proposing to Ashley, we don’t want to guarantee that this is actually happening at the moment. Our hope is that moving forward, we’ll get some answers about that, but also get the ball rolling on what’s going to be an excellent endgame for this season.

Isn’t at least nice to know at the moment that The Rookie has been renewed already for a season 5? If nothing else, it takes a little bit of the pressure off…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 4 episode 21?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are more updates coming that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







