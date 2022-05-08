Is Linda Bassett, Helen George leaving Call the Midwife after season 11?

Is Linda Bassett leaving Call the Midwife and Nurse Crane following the season 11 finale? What about her co-star Helen George, who plays Trixie?

Entering tonight’s big episode, we 100% understand if you are missing both of these characters! Remember that we haven’t seen either one of them appear in some time, and there are story reasons why both of them have been gone. For George in particular, there has also been a rather-specific story reason. She is off on maternity leave! We know that she will be back for season 12, so you don’t have anything to be concerned about when it comes to the future there.

So what about Bassett? We have yet to see any indication that she’s gone to be gone from the show moving forward so for now, we wouldn’t be altogether worried about that, either. One of the things that this show has done a great job at over the years is allow opportunities for some characters to rotate in and out. Even though Nurse Crane’s role on the second half of this season has been somewhat limited, that doesn’t mean that she is going to be gone from the show for good. There are still other reasons for her to be around moving into the future.

If there is one big reason to be concerned about actors leaving the show, it’s because we’ve seen it so many times in the past. Jessica Raine, originally one of the show’s leads, departed really early on in the run. That’s without even mentioning the exit of Charlotte Ritchie, which remains one of the most gut-wrenching ones we’ve seen in quite some time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

