Call the Midwife season 12 premiere date hopes, PBS Christmas Special

Following tonight’s big finale on PBS, is it too early to start the discussions on Call the Midwife season 12? We certainly don’t think so!

The first order of business here, of course, indicating the oh-so-simple fact that there will be another season coming before too long. Overseas Call the Midwife was renewed by the BBC for a season 12 and season 13, so it’s going to have a rather long life on the network moving forward. The question now becomes when we are going to see the show back.

First and foremost, you can expect for there to be another Christmas Special, which will air on both networks at some point on Christmas Day — pending some sort of last-minute surprise. Beyond just that, we can assume that season 12 will premiere at some point in 2023. It’s important to remember here that BBC usually airs the episodes a couple of months earlier than PBS does in America, and we tend to imagine that this is going to be the case all over again here. We’d be surprised if season 12 airs in the States at any point before at least March, but hey, we’ve been surprised before.

As for what to expect story-wise, we don’t want to give too much away here but, in general, we’d say to prepare for a little bit more of the same. This show very-much knows what it is at this point, and we’re preparing in advance for a few heartfelt stories about mothers and everything the midwives and sisters at Nonnatus House do to help them. When you think about it, it’s actually rather fitting the show wraps up on Mother’s Day.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Call the Midwife season 12?

Are there any specific stories that you want to see moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some additional updates. (Photo: BBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







