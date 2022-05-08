Is Sanditon new tonight on PBS? Early season 3 discussion

Is Sanditon new tonight on PBS? Are we about to dive even further into this magnificent world? We know that this show is one of the best sources of romantic escapism out there, and it has been nice to have it back after a long hiatus between seasons — and, of course that lengthy period of time when it was temporarily canceled.

Unfortunately, here is where we must take on the unfortunate role of “Bearer of Bad News” — there is no episode of Sanditon tonight. While the show’s lead-in Call the Midwife has eight episodes in its season, this one only has six, and the season 2 finale aired a couple of weeks back. Now, we must all collectively sit around and wait for more stories to arrive! We know that they will, but we don’t foresee the folks at PBS being altogether interested in rushing things along.

While the network will have the power to decide whatever they choose with the British drama, our feeling is that they will wait to pair it once more with the next Call the Midwife season in 2023. After all, the two shows are a reasonably-natural fit with each other, though of course there are other shows on the PBS schedule that you could say this for, as well.

We would imagine that a few more previews for Sanditon season 3 will become available later this year, and in general we expect much of the same stuff to what you saw in season 2. Romance is at the forefront of the series as you see some big decisions made, plus some shocking surprises that will test and push the series in a wide array of different, exciting directions.

