Better Call Saul season 6: Bryan Cranston teases secretive return

We know that at some point, we are going to see Brian Cranston and Aaron Paul turn up on Better Call Saul season 6. It’s going to be amazing to see the two back as Walt and Jesse! We know that there’s been an interest in having them back for years now, and early buzz is that the two actors are showing up in a rather surprising way.

Of course, we can’t speak to the circumstances of the actors’ return at the time of this writing; we can, however, make it very clear how secretive their arrival on set was.

Speaking in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Cranston made it clear that there were a number of procedures put in place during production to make sure nobody knew they were there other than those deemed essential:

“We were flown in, we were told we can’t leave. So we were almost like witnesses in a protection program … [I] flew in, went to a private place at the airport, walked off the plane and into a car, had to have a coat and a hood over my head. They even gave us code names … I think we were Bert and Ernie.”

It was somewhat of a surprise that AMC announced the return of the two actors so early, but it seems like the reason they did this was twofold. First and foremost, a lot of people probably expected them to come back anyway; also, show executive producers Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan are confident in some of the other surprises that they’ve got. We do hope that is the case, mostly because there’s so much great stuff we’d love to see play out here from top to bottom.

What do you most want to see from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul moving into Better Call Saul season 6?

