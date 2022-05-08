This Is Us season 6: Will we see President Randall Pearson?

There are so many things to speculate about as we near the end of This Is Us season 6 and the series itself — and there’s no denying that a lot of them are stressful. After all, we’re talking here about a show that could kill off Rebecca and also make us watch her lose whatever little is left of her memory. It is a reality that many go through, but it’s also a particularly sad one.

So, for the sake of this article, why not focus on something a little more positive? Is there a chance we could see a President Randall Pearson at some point down the road here?

One of the things that Sterling K. Brown’s character alluded to earlier this season is that if he decided to run for Senate, he would win — and he wasn’t sure just how far that would take him. He’s never shied away from having ambitions, and we do tend to think that a run for the highest office in the land is possible. Personally, we still think he’s a Senator at the time that Rebecca is on her deathbed, but that’s mostly because we’ve seen no evidence that the Secret Service is watching his every turn.

We tend to think that with Dan Fogelman’s optimistic approach to storytelling, it wouldn’t surprise us at all if Randall is sworn in to the Oval Office at the end of the series finale, which we do tend to think is going to be optimistic in nature. We think the writers will spend at least some time on what life for the Big Three is like after Rebecca’s death — since she wanted her children to dream big, it only makes sense that we do the same exact thing for them now.

