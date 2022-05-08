The Blacklist season 9 episode 20: Revisiting the #2 mystery

As we get ourselves set up for The Blacklist season 9 episode 20, doesn’t it feel like high time to discuss the list itself again?

There’s no denying that there has been some pretty exceptional storytelling as of late, as this show has really started to get more and more into high gear. However, there is still one big thing that we haven’t seen the NBC series do: Update any of the significant names on the list itself. That’s something that they are clearly saving for another time — or, to be specific, saving for season 10.

The majority of the top names have already been checked off. Number 39 is still out there, but beyond that, we’re really just left with #2 as the person to get the most excited about.

So who is this person? There’s reason to wonder about that in many forms. Once upon a time, we wondered if it was Raymond Reddington himself, but that feels increasingly unlikely that he’d throw himself on his own list. Meanwhile, we did wonder if it was Neville Townsend, but he’s dead and with that in mind, there’s no reason for him to be on the list at all. We know already that Liz Keen was #1, and Katarina Rostova was #3 … or, at least the version of her that we saw.

Is it possible that the real Katarina could be #2, if she is still out there and not the true identity of Raymond Reddington? We suppose, but this article is not so much about #2’s identity. Instead, it’s to raise the following question: Isn’t the finale this season a great way to set the stage for that?

While we imagine that some loose ends surrounding the death of Liz will be tied up, don’t be surprised if the finale is used to set the stage for something more. Let’s say that Marvin Gerard is in fact responsible for what happened to Megan Boone’s character; isn’t there a chance that this carries into something more? Could Marvin be working for someone else?

Who do you think #2 on The Blacklist could end up being?

