Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we getting close to a big-time milestone when it comes to the show?

Over the course of the next few episodes, we’re sure that there are a lot of big events coming. There’s a possibility that we could see an election, a few potential spin-off previews, and all sorts of awesome drama around the ranch itself. While things are changing around the Dutton Ranch, we’re sure John will try to keep things steady for as long as possible.

Unfortunately, this is where we come bearing a little bit of bad news: There is no new episode tonight. There’s also not one coming over the next couple of months, either. We know that there are new episodes coming this year — as a matter of fact, there are 14 episodes in total over the course of season 5. There’s a chance not all of them will air in 2022, but there’s a chance you’ll see at least a good many of them.

So what is there to be excited about while you wait for the show to resume, presumably a little bit later this summer? Filming is kick off soon! At some point over the next couple of weeks, we imagine that we’re going to get confirmation that the show is officially in production. There isn’t a firm start date yet, but our hope is that the cast and crew will share some sort of video or post making it clear that cameras are rolling. We don’t expect much else right away and that’s okay — just remember that there’s a lot to be excited about down the road!

The biggest thing that we’d love to get by the end of the month is at least one small piece of casting news. With more episodes likely comes new faces, and given the show’s huge ratings as of late, we wouldn’t be shocked if a couple of big names come on board.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see from Yellowstone season 5 from start to finish?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







