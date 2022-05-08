Is Pete Davidson leaving Saturday Night Live? Where was he tonight?

Is Pete Davidson leaving Saturday Night Live? Are we going to see the former cast member at any point this season moving forward?

We know that as of late, we haven’t seen much of Pete at all on the show. He’s been doing standup, filming a movie, and of course drawing headlines because of his relationship with Kim Kardashian. We will admit that we had a lot of hope he’d appear tonight, mostly because he’s been in New York City as of late at the Met Gala. There are only a few shows left this season and with that in mind, we also thought he’d turn in at least a couple appearances here and there. The last time he showed up, he was present in a pre-taped rather sketch than something during the show itself.

It is clear to use that regardless of how many appearances he makes on the final episodes this season, there is a good chance he’ll be gone at the end of the season. Remember, after all, that he was uncertain at one point if he’d even be coming back this season.

What do you want to see from Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live moving forward?

Do you think he is for sure gone at the end of the season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

